Bloomsday introduces ‘Virtual Bloomsday’ as alternative for 2020 entrants

Staff and wire reports

For the first time in Bloomsday race history, race officials announced on Thursday the option to participants to run/walk Bloomsday virtually.

“Virtual Bloomsday” will be an add-on component to the 12k race planned for Sept. 20. Virtual Bloomsday will allow entrants to earn their coveted finisher T-shirt by completing a 7.46 mile course of their choosing any time between Sept. 18-20.

“We have heard from some of the Bloomsday community that they love our event, but this year’s race just isn’t a good fit for them,” Mark Starr, Lilac Bloomsday Association President, said via press release.

“We want to make sure that 2020 does not pass by without an opportunity for everyone to continue their Bloomsday tradition. That’s important to us and Virtual Bloomsday will preserve that long-standing tradition for those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate or travel to Spokane.”

Individuals and families may register today for Virtual Bloomsday at www.bloomsdayrun.org. The entry fee is $25. Individuals can also use the site to sign up for the in-person race on Sept. 20.

Bloomsday officials continue their detailed planning for the Sept. 20 race date in downtown Spokane. In concert with local health officials, including chief medical officer Dr. Bob Lutz of the Spokane Regional Health District, Bloomsday remains hard at work in finalizing event plans for Spokane’s 44-year tradition.

Virtual Bloomsday is available to everyone – including participants who previously registered for Bloomsday 2020. Instructions were emailed on Thursday to all participants providing steps to convert their entries to virtual if they choose.

Entrants may also wait to see if the Sept. 20 race is a “go.” If health officials determine that Bloomsday is not able to be held on Sept. 20, then all entries will be converted to virtual entries so that the tradition of Bloomsday, including the super-secret finisher shirt, continues in 2020.

Virtual Bloomsday will work like this:

Virtual participants will receive their commemorative race number and instructions in the mail in early September. Between Sept. 18-20, “Virtual Bloomies” will run/walk a 12k course of their choosing. Upon completion, the participant will submit their finish time on the Bloomsday website. Upon receiving the participant’s time, Bloomsday officials will mail the official finisher shirt.

To help prepare participants for the race, a seven-week virtual training clinic, beginning in August, will be provided by Providence Health Care and Kaiser Permanente.

The clinic will provide training tips and advice from a team of experts to help Bloomies get ready for Bloomsday weekend. To register for the Virtual Training Clinic, and to learn more about Virtual Bloomsday, visit www.bloomsdayrun.org.