Reader photo: Back paddle!

UPDATED: Wed., July 1, 2020

Time to back paddle! Earlier this month, kayakers rounded a corner on the Little Spokane River and encountered a young bull moose. He continued to munch on the willows for another minute or two and retreated up the river bank so the kayakers could continue their paddle. (Carrie Dugovic/courtesy)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Time to back-paddle! Earlier this month, kayakers rounded a corner on the Little Spokane River and encountered a young bull moose. He continued to munch on the willows for another minute or two and retreated up the river bank so the kayakers could continue their paddle.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

