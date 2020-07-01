Reader photo: Back paddle!
UPDATED: Wed., July 1, 2020
Time to back-paddle! Earlier this month, kayakers rounded a corner on the Little Spokane River and encountered a young bull moose. He continued to munch on the willows for another minute or two and retreated up the river bank so the kayakers could continue their paddle.
