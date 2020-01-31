Two Washington Fish and Wildlife employees rescue dog from icy Banks Lake

As Eric Braaten drove along the south end of Banks Lake on Monday, he noticed something odd on the ice.

“It didn’t look like a normal eagle or coyote,” he said.

The object, about 150 yards from the highway, appeared to have broken through the shallow ice. Braaten, a private lands biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife stopped and pulled out his binoculars and glassed the area.

It was a dog.

The animal’s body was half submerged. Having fished that particular part of the lake, Braaten knew it was shallow, 3 to 4 feet deep at the most.

“Half of its body was still below the water,” he said.

No one else was around and he didn’t have cell service, so he turned his WDFW truck around and drove home to get his waders and a shovel. On the way back, he ran into another WDFW employee, Aulin Smith, who had also seen the dog and was on his way to get his boat to rescue the animal.

Braaten got his waders and hustled back to the spot, fearful someone from the public might see the animal and “go out there and make it worse.”

When he returned, several people had stopped on the road and were looking with concern out at the animal. The dog was barking, a good sign.

Braaten got into the water and walked around the ice until he was as close to the animal as he could get. Then he started to hack his way through the ice.

By the time he reached the dog, he estimated it had been in the water for five hours. Foggy weather likely prevented other passing motorists from spotting the animal.

“It was shaking pretty bad. It was pretty weak,” he said.

So he grabbed the animal and held it, waiting for Smith to bring his boat around. Once the boat arrived, they loaded the dog in and took it back to shore, where some firefighters were waiting.

“One of the firemen recognized her right away,” he said: “ ‘Hey, that’s Hazel! What’s she doing down here?’ ”

Hazel was returned to her owners, whom Braaten knows from his work, and is doing well. Braaten and Smith have become heroes, at least for the moment.

“It’s been a weird deal, because I just went for coffee and people said, ‘Good job,’ ” he said. “We would do the same thing for any of our dogs. There was no second-guessing what we were going to do.”