Spokane’s Adam Beckman has goal, three assists to lead Chiefs to 7-3 victory in Kelowna

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Spokane Chiefs got off to a quick start and only briefly looked back Friday night.

Jack Finley, a Kelowna native, scored two power-play goals and Adam Beckman had a goal and three assists as the Spokane Chiefs defeated the Kelowna Rockets 7-3 in the opener of a home-and-home Western Hockey League series.

Bear Hughes, Brad Ginnell, Michael King and Luke Toporowski also scored for the Chiefs (26-17-4-1). Ty Smith added two assists.

The Chiefs took a 3-0 lead in the opening 5 minutes, 17 seconds, chasing starting Kelowna goaltender Roman Basran.

Spokane goalie Lukas Parik stopped 20 of 23 shots for the victory.

The Rockets scored two power-play goals in a 3:08 span midway through the first to pull within 3-2, but Beckman scored his league-leading 35th goal of the season at 13:58 to put the Chiefs up 4-2 after the first.

After Kelowna got within 4-3 in the second, the Chiefs scored the final three goals – two on the power play. Spokane was 3 for 6 with the man advantage.

Kyle Topping, Pavel Novak and Alex Swetlikoff scored for the Rockets (23-22-1-2), with Kaedan Korczak assisting on all three goals.

The Chiefs completed their four-game trip with a 2-2 record and will play host to the Rockets at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Spokane Arena.

