GSL girls: Central Valley gets spark from bench in victory over Mead

At the start of play Friday, the top of the girls’ Greater Spokane League 4A standings was tight with three teams within one game of each other. Despite Central Valley’s lofty No. 8 ranking in the WIAA’s RPI system, the Bears had no margin for error.

Peyton Howard scored 15 points, Grace Geldien added 12 and Abby Lewis came off the bench for a career-high 12 points and the Bears pulled away from the Panthers 64-46.

CV (13-3, 9-2) moves two ahead of Gonzaga Prep in the win column and two ahead of Mead (12-5, 7-4) in the loss column with three to play.

Lewis is getting more playing time with shooting guard Anika Chalich out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

“Everyone (in the league) is playing really good this year, so the competition is tough,” Howard said. “Having Ani out it’s cool to see others step up and have those bench players come in and play really well.”

At the start of the second, the Bears broke the press and reserve player Cami Rudd scored on the fast break. Howard went the length of the floor the next time down and CV led 19-13 midway through.

Lewis popped a 3 and scored on a fast break with 30 seconds and CV led 32-25 at intermission. Lewis led scorers at the break with 10 points.

“We don’t have one player who scores (a lot),” Howard said. “Everyone’s in double digits out of our starters, which is nice. We’re all sharing the ball.”

Joelnell Momberg hit a 3 from the corner and then fed Jordynn Hutchinson for a layup to trim the deficit to two. But Chloe Williams hit a 3 and Howard’s fastbreak layup pushed it back to seven. Lewis scored on a broken press, and CV led 50-34 after three.

“(Lewis) works really hard, especially with Ani out,” Howard said. “She’s been really working on subbing in as a point guard, so it’s been nice and she got what she deserved tonight.”

Geldien hit a couple from in close, then made a pair at the line as CV’s lead stretched to 20 in the fourth.

Hutchinson led Mead with 12 points and Alicia Suggs added 11.

Around the league

Lewis and Clark 48, Ferris 40: Ashlee Everstine scored 19 points and the Tigers (8-9, 6-5) topped the visiting Saxons (7-10, 4-7). Andie Zylak had 12 points and Macey Grant added 11 for LC. Laney Erickson scored 13 points and Kacey Spink had 12 for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 64, North Central 13: Jayda Noble scored 13 points, Emma Main added 12 and the Wildcats (13-3, 9-0) defeated the visiting Indians (6-12, 3-7). Kyla Randall came off the bench to add 10 points for Mt. Spokane, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.

Shadle Park 72, Rogers 37: Eva Leblanc scored 17 points and the Highlanders (5-13, 1-9) beat the visiting Pirates (1-14, 0-10). Izzy Boring had 13 points and Katelyn Pomerinke added 12 for Shadle. Sydney Vining led Rogers with 15 points.