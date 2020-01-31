Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie could be limited for a while with ankle injury

The injury update on Killian Tillie was generally considered positive, though coach Mark Few said in Friday’s radio interview that the senior forward could be limited for a while.

Tillie suffered a sprained left ankle in Thursday’s victory against Santa Clara. There were indications Tillie’s injury isn’t as serious as it appeared when he left the court midway through the first half without putting any weight on his left leg.

He was hobbling when he returned to the bench later in the half, but he was moving better after the game. His status hasn’t been determined for Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest at San Francisco.

Tillie has had issues previously with his left ankle, including a sprain at a workout for the Atlanta Hawks last May that eventually prompted his return to Gonzaga for his senior season.

He sprained his left ankle in the second half against Arizona in December, but he played 15 minutes against North Carolina four days later.

The Zags, already shorthanded after Anton Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery last week, primarily used six players after Tillie’s exit. Freshman wing Martynas Arlauskas contributed during three second-half minutes. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.

“Arlo came in and let us rest some of those guards we’ve been running around all this time,” Few said. “We were able to give each of those bigs a blow.”