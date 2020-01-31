Gonzaga-San Francisco key matchup: Versatile guard Jamaree Bouyea an interesting test for Bulldogs
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 31, 2020
San Francisco junior Jamaree Bouyea had one of the more interesting stat lines of the season in Thursday’s win over San Diego.
The 6-foot-2, 155-pound guard had nine points, seven rebounds, six turnovers, five steals and zero assists. In the game before, Bouyea had a career-high 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one turnover in a win over BYU.
Bouyea has put together a strong season replacing All-WCC performer Frankie Ferrari at the point. He entered the week as the only WCC player to rank in the top 15 in scoring, field-goal percentage, assists, blocks, steals, assist-to-turnover ratio and minutes.
The athletic Bouyea has elevated his 3-point accuracy to 36% by hitting 8 of 15 in the last three games. He has a team-high 18 blocks, two more than 7-foot center Jimbo Lull.
It’ll be another challenging assignment for Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge, who did a nice job Thursday on Santa Clara’s Trey Wertz. Woolridge also could time on 6-1 guard Khalil Shabazz, who has scored 47 points on 15-of-20 shooting in the last two games.
“Every time I step on the court,” Woolridge said, “that’s kind of my deal, have to guard one of the best players.”
