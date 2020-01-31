Gonzaga-San Francisco key matchup: Versatile guard Jamaree Bouyea an interesting test for Bulldogs

San Francisco junior Jamaree Bouyea had one of the more interesting stat lines of the season in Thursday’s win over San Diego.

The 6-foot-2, 155-pound guard had nine points, seven rebounds, six turnovers, five steals and zero assists. In the game before, Bouyea had a career-high 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one turnover in a win over BYU.

Bouyea has put together a strong season replacing All-WCC performer Frankie Ferrari at the point. He entered the week as the only WCC player to rank in the top 15 in scoring, field-goal percentage, assists, blocks, steals, assist-to-turnover ratio and minutes.

The athletic Bouyea has elevated his 3-point accuracy to 36% by hitting 8 of 15 in the last three games. He has a team-high 18 blocks, two more than 7-foot center Jimbo Lull.

It’ll be another challenging assignment for Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge, who did a nice job Thursday on Santa Clara’s Trey Wertz. Woolridge also could time on 6-1 guard Khalil Shabazz, who has scored 47 points on 15-of-20 shooting in the last two games.

“Every time I step on the court,” Woolridge said, “that’s kind of my deal, have to guard one of the best players.”