Girls basketball: Mataya Green’s 25 points enough for East Valley to topple West Valley
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 31, 2020
Mataya Green scored 25 points and visiting East Valley beat West Valley 59-54 on Friday in a Great Northern League game.
Ellie Stowell and Brie Holecek scored 12 points apeice for the Knights (14-3, 7-2).
Hailey Marlow scored 22 points to lead the Eagles (13-3, 7-2).
Clarkston 62, Pullman 22: Ashlyn Wallace scored 15 points and the Bantams (13-4, 6-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-14, 0-9).
Northeast A
Freeman 65, Lakeside 28: Anna Chisholm scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Scotties (15-2, 9-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-17, 0-10).
Jaycee Goldsmith added 12 points for Freeman.
Medical Lake 47, Deer Park 44: Emily Munson hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Cardinals (8-9, 8-1) beat the visiting Stags (12-5, 7-3).
Darian Herring led Deer Park with 16 points.
Jaycee Oliver led Medical Lake with 12 points.
Colville 60, Riverside 40: Mckenna Reggear scored 15 points and the visiting Indians (10-8, 5-5) beat the Rams (6-12, 3-7).
Sam Riggles scored 12 points to lead Riverside.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 72, Reardan 35: Maisie Burnham scored 33 points and the visiting Lancers (17-1, 10-0) beat the Indians (9-9, 5-5).
Kim Dewey led Reardan with 13 points.
St. George’s 56, Northwest Christian 37: Annika Bergquist had 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Dragons (15-3, 8-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (12-6, 5-3).
Ellie Sander scored 20 points to lead Northwest Christian.
Davenport 60, Wilbur-Creston 21: Darby Soliday scored 15 points and the Gorillas (12-4, 5-2) defeated the visiting Wildcats (3-11, 0-8).
Kettle Falls 46, Chewelah 29: Zara Johnson scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (11-7, 4-4) beat the visiting Cougars (2-15, 1-7).
Mya Edwards added 10 points for Kettle Falls.
Alyssa Fitzgerald scored 11 points to lead Chewelah.
Northeast 1B
Odessa 47, Selkirk 35: Ashlyn Nielson scored 11 points and the visiting Tigers (14-5) beat the Rangers (9-9) in a nonleague game.
Grace Nelson and McKennah Davison scored 10 points apiece for Odessa.
Madison Chantry scored 10 points to lead Selkirk.
Southeast 1B
Garfield-Palouse 41, Touchet 25: Kenzi Pedersen scored 18 points and the Vikings (11-5, 4-4) beat the visiting Indians (6-6, 2-6).
Saige Smith paced Touchet with seven points.
Colton 65, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 51: Taylor Thomas scored 20 points and the visiting Wildcats (11-6, 5-3) beat the Eagles (5-12, 2-8).
Brooklyn Bailey scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Rylee Vining added 17 points for Colton.
Idaho
Post Falls 71, Lewiston 46.
