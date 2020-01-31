Boys basketball: Tru Allen scores 30 points, Clarkston takes down Pullman

From staff reports

Tru Allen scored 30 points and Clarkston (12-5, 8-1) defeated visiting Pullman (9-8, 5-4) 67-54 in a Great Northern League game on Friday.

Gus Hagestad added 14 points for the Bantams (12-5, 8-1).

Ethan Kramer scored 13 points for the Greyhounds (9-8, 5-4).

West Valley 58, East Valley 38: Jayce Pakootas scored 14 points and the Eagles (8-8, 4-5) beat the visiting Knights (7-10, 4-5).

Tyrell Brown led East Valley with seven points.

Northeast A

Freeman 67, Lakeside 50: Tucker Scarlett scored 18 points and the Scotties (12-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Eagles (6-12, 3-7).

Brandon Field led Lakeside with 15 points.

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 39: Dawson Youngblood scored 14 points and the visiting Stags (12-5, 7-3) beat the Cardinals (14-3, 7-2).

Jobi Gelder added 11 points for Deer Park.

Ashton Hamilton-Becker scored 12 points to lead Medical Lake.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 68, Reardan 61 (OT): Jacob Holling scored 21 points and the visiting Lancers (18-0, 10-0) beat the Indians (10-8, 4-5).

Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 38 points.

St. George’s 72, Northwest Christian 55: Nick Watkins scored 26 points and the Dragons (15-3, 8-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-17, 0-8).

David Maynard scored 25 points to lead Northwest Christian.

Davenport 62, Wilbur-Creston 43: AJ Floyd scored 20 points and the Gorillas (6-10, 4-3) defeated the visiting Wildcats (10-6, 2-5).

Beckett Odegaard scored 11 points for Wilbur-Creston.

Kettle Falls 64, Chewelah 59: Matthew Thompson scored 23 points and the Bulldogs (10-7, 5-3) defeated the visiting Cougars (9-9, 4-4).

Jaron Baldwin scored 24 points for Chewelah.

Tekoa-Rosalia 58, Asotin 54: Garrett Naught and Riley McLain scored 17 points apiece and the Timberwolves (7-11, 3-7) beat the visiting Panthers (4-15, 2-9).

Noah Renzelman scored 21 points to lead Asotin.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 74, Selkirk 38: Ryan Moffet scored 32 points and the visiting Tigers (18-0, 10-0) beat the Rangers (11-7, 9-1) in a nonleague game.

Jay Link and Ryan Zimmerman scored 10 points apiece for Selkirk.

Valley Christian 58, Curlew 50: Blake Sturgis scored 18 points and the visiting Panthers (7-7) beat the Cougars (5-12) in a nonleague game.

Sam Reese added 13 points for Valley Christian.

Lane Olson scored 16 points to lead Curlew.

Columbia 47, Northport 37: Trae Young and August Wagner scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Lions (1-12, 3-14) defeated the Mustangs (1-12, 1-8).

Ty Williams scored 14 points for Northport.

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 63, Touchet 13: Jacob Anderson scored 14 points and the Vikings (13-4, 9-1) beat the visiting Indians (0-12, 0-8).

Austin Jones added 11 points for Garfield-Palouse.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 69, Colton 50: Ty Harder scored 13 points and the Eagles (6-10, 4-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-13, 1-7).

Kian Ankerson led Colton with 21 points.

Prescott 71, Pomeroy 53.

Idaho

Post Falls 77, Lewiston 48.

Lakeside 62, Genesis Prep 59.