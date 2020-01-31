Boys basketball: Tru Allen scores 30 points, Clarkston takes down Pullman
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 31, 2020
Tru Allen scored 30 points and Clarkston (12-5, 8-1) defeated visiting Pullman (9-8, 5-4) 67-54 in a Great Northern League game on Friday.
Gus Hagestad added 14 points for the Bantams (12-5, 8-1).
Ethan Kramer scored 13 points for the Greyhounds (9-8, 5-4).
West Valley 58, East Valley 38: Jayce Pakootas scored 14 points and the Eagles (8-8, 4-5) beat the visiting Knights (7-10, 4-5).
Tyrell Brown led East Valley with seven points.
Northeast A
Freeman 67, Lakeside 50: Tucker Scarlett scored 18 points and the Scotties (12-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Eagles (6-12, 3-7).
Brandon Field led Lakeside with 15 points.
Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 39: Dawson Youngblood scored 14 points and the visiting Stags (12-5, 7-3) beat the Cardinals (14-3, 7-2).
Jobi Gelder added 11 points for Deer Park.
Ashton Hamilton-Becker scored 12 points to lead Medical Lake.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 68, Reardan 61 (OT): Jacob Holling scored 21 points and the visiting Lancers (18-0, 10-0) beat the Indians (10-8, 4-5).
Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 38 points.
St. George’s 72, Northwest Christian 55: Nick Watkins scored 26 points and the Dragons (15-3, 8-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-17, 0-8).
David Maynard scored 25 points to lead Northwest Christian.
Davenport 62, Wilbur-Creston 43: AJ Floyd scored 20 points and the Gorillas (6-10, 4-3) defeated the visiting Wildcats (10-6, 2-5).
Beckett Odegaard scored 11 points for Wilbur-Creston.
Kettle Falls 64, Chewelah 59: Matthew Thompson scored 23 points and the Bulldogs (10-7, 5-3) defeated the visiting Cougars (9-9, 4-4).
Jaron Baldwin scored 24 points for Chewelah.
Tekoa-Rosalia 58, Asotin 54: Garrett Naught and Riley McLain scored 17 points apiece and the Timberwolves (7-11, 3-7) beat the visiting Panthers (4-15, 2-9).
Noah Renzelman scored 21 points to lead Asotin.
Northeast 1B
Odessa 74, Selkirk 38: Ryan Moffet scored 32 points and the visiting Tigers (18-0, 10-0) beat the Rangers (11-7, 9-1) in a nonleague game.
Jay Link and Ryan Zimmerman scored 10 points apiece for Selkirk.
Valley Christian 58, Curlew 50: Blake Sturgis scored 18 points and the visiting Panthers (7-7) beat the Cougars (5-12) in a nonleague game.
Sam Reese added 13 points for Valley Christian.
Lane Olson scored 16 points to lead Curlew.
Columbia 47, Northport 37: Trae Young and August Wagner scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Lions (1-12, 3-14) defeated the Mustangs (1-12, 1-8).
Ty Williams scored 14 points for Northport.
Southeast 1B
Garfield-Palouse 63, Touchet 13: Jacob Anderson scored 14 points and the Vikings (13-4, 9-1) beat the visiting Indians (0-12, 0-8).
Austin Jones added 11 points for Garfield-Palouse.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 69, Colton 50: Ty Harder scored 13 points and the Eagles (6-10, 4-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-13, 1-7).
Kian Ankerson led Colton with 21 points.
Prescott 71, Pomeroy 53.
Idaho
Post Falls 77, Lewiston 48.
Lakeside 62, Genesis Prep 59.
