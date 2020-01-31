Ben College, Whitworth hold on to defeat Puget Sound

From staff reports

TACOMA – Ben College made five 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Whitworth held on down the stretch to defeat Puget Sound 81-79 in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game Friday night.

Isaiah Hernandez added 17 points, and Sam Lees had 14 for the Pirates (14-4 overall, 8-1 NWC).

Cal Hansen and Stellan Roberts led the Loggers (9-9, 3-6). Hansen had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Roberts added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Lees missed two free throws in the waning seconds, but Roberts’ heave from beyond midcourt at the buzzer did not fall.

The teams were unable to separate from each other. The Loggers (9-9, 3-6) led 42-41 at halftime. Whitworth never led by more than four points in the second half.

Whitworth remained a game behind first-place Whitman, a 77-66 winner at Pacific Lutheran, in the conference standings. The Pirates play at PLU Saturday night at 6.