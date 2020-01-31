Area women’s basketball: Puget Sound defeats Whitworth 79-69

From staff reports

TACOMA – Whitworth stormed ahead early, but host Puget Sound took control in the second half of a 79-69 victory in a Northwest Conference women’s basketball game Friday night.

Raeann Allen scored 20 points, and Mara Henderson and Jamie Lange added 19 and 17, respectively, for UPS (9-9, 3-6). The Loggers trailed 33-28 at halftime but outscored Whitworth 22-13 in the third quarter to seize the lead.

Quincy McDeid led the Pirates (10-8, 3-6) with 15 points, Sydney Abbott added 14 and Jordan Smith had 10.

Whitworth plays at Pacific Lutheran on Saturday at 4 p.m.