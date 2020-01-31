Area women’s basketball: Borislava Hristova, WSU dominate Cal 92-66

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Borislava Hristova poured in 32 points in 33 minutes, and Washington State rolled to a 92-66 victory over California in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum on Friday night.

Hristova made 14 of 19 shots from the field and also had five rebounds and two blocked shots for the Cougs (10-11, 3-6 Pac-12).

Chanelle Molina posted 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Ula Motuga added 14 points.

Jazlen Green paced the Bears (8-12, 0-9) with 18 points.