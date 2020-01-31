Area women’s basketball: Borislava Hristova, WSU dominate Cal 92-66
Fri., Jan. 31, 2020
PULLMAN – Borislava Hristova poured in 32 points in 33 minutes, and Washington State rolled to a 92-66 victory over California in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum on Friday night.
Hristova made 14 of 19 shots from the field and also had five rebounds and two blocked shots for the Cougs (10-11, 3-6 Pac-12).
Chanelle Molina posted 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Ula Motuga added 14 points.
Jazlen Green paced the Bears (8-12, 0-9) with 18 points.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com