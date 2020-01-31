Area Sports Menu for Saturday, February 1

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, 5 p.m.; Arizona State at Washington, 7:30. WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 7:05. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 6 p.m. NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, Treasure Valley at North Idaho, both 4 p.m.

College women: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.; Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 2:05. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 4 p.m. NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, Treasure Valley at North Idaho, both 2 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Boise State, 9 a.m. WAC: Idaho at Seattle, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Whitworth at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: BYU at Washington State, noon; Idaho at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 4.

Track and field

College indoor: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at UW Invitational; Washington State at New Mexico Team Invite.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho vs. Eastern Oregon and Warner Pacific in La Grande, Oregon, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.