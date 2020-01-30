WCC roundup: Jake Toolson scores 25 points, leads BYU over Pepperdine 107-80

Associated Press

Jake Toolson had 25 points as Brigham Young won its ninth consecutive home game, routing Pepperdine 107-80 on Thursday night in Provo, Ttah.

Toolson made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Yoeli Childs added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for BYU (16-7, 5-3 WCC). Alex Barcello had 13 points. TJ Haws added 12 points and six assists.

It was the first time this season BYU scored at least 100 points.

Kameron Edwards had 20 points for the Waves (11-11, 4-4). Colbey Ross added 16 points and seven assists. Kessler Edwards had 15 points.

Pacific 62, Loyola Marymount 50: Daniss Jenkins scored 16 points and the Tigers (15-8, 3-4) handled the Lions (8-14, 3-4) in Stockton, California.

Justin Moore hit a 3-pointer to send the Tigers into intermission with a 29-22 lead and Austin Vereen opened the second half with a 3 and Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp followed with a jumper and a layup, respectively to give Pacific a 14-point advantage, 36-22.

Pacific shot 47.9% from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak.

Eli Scott scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lions. Jordan Bell added 10 points.

Saint Mary’s 86, Portland 64: Malik Fitts scored 27 points and Jordan Ford added 21 to lead the Gaels (19-4, 6-2) past the Pilots (9-14, 1-7) in Moraga, California.

Tahirou Diabate paced Portland with 18 points and six rebounds.

Saint Mary’s shot 53.3% from the field and 45% (18-40) from 3-point range, with Fitts and Ford combining to go 12 of 25 from deep.

San Francisco 69, San Diego 44: Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Jimbo Lull and Khalil Shabazz each scored 15 and the visiting Dons (16-7, 5-3) beat the Toreros (8-15, 1-7).

San Francisco has won five of its last six.

Braun Hartfield led San Diego with 11 points.