Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga plays at Santa Clara

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1, 7-0) visit the Santa Clara Broncos (17-4, 4-3) tonight at Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Key matchup

We went with forward Josip Vrankic two weeks ago when these teams met, so we’re going in a different direction with Trey Wertz for the rematch.

Wertz, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound sophomore guard, leads the Broncos in scoring (12.8) and assists (3.7). His 44% accuracy on 3s is the best among rotation regulars. He’s on a hot streak, averaging 15.6 points on 59.1% shooting from the floor, including 53.8% (21 of 39) behind the 3-point line, in the last five games.

Wertz wasn’t a big factor in GU’s 104-54 win in Spokane, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Two nights later, he torched Pacific for 31 points.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native and his teammates haven’t had much success against the Zags. In two lopsided losses last season, Wertz was limited to 17 points and six assists while committing 12 turnovers.

Ryan Woolridge, GU’s top defender, figures to guard Wertz with Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert likely to match up on 6-foot-6 Jalen Williams and 6-7 Keshawn Justice.

Leaders

 
POINTS PPG FG% FT%
GU: Filip Petrusev 16.1 54.7 65.5
SCU: Trey Wertz 12.8 51.3 76.5

 
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP
GU: Filip Petrusev 7.6 5.2 2.5
SCU: DJ Mitchell 5.5 4.6 0.8

 
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.5 1.9 31.6
SCU: Trey Wertz 3.7 2.4 27.6

Team stats

 
  GU SCU
Points 89.0 77.3
Points allowed 66.4 69.4
Field goal% 50.8 47
Rebounds 41.5 35.1
Assists 17.9 15.9
Blocks 4.3 4.0
Steals 7.9 6.8
Streak Won 13 Won 1

Game preview

More on the Zags

Follow along with the Zags

