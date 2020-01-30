Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga plays at Santa Clara

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1, 7-0) visit the Santa Clara Broncos (17-4, 4-3) tonight at Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.
Key matchup
We went with forward Josip Vrankic two weeks ago when these teams met, so we’re going in a different direction with Trey Wertz for the rematch.
Wertz, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound sophomore guard, leads the Broncos in scoring (12.8) and assists (3.7). His 44% accuracy on 3s is the best among rotation regulars. He’s on a hot streak, averaging 15.6 points on 59.1% shooting from the floor, including 53.8% (21 of 39) behind the 3-point line, in the last five games.
Wertz wasn’t a big factor in GU’s 104-54 win in Spokane, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Two nights later, he torched Pacific for 31 points.
The Charlotte, North Carolina native and his teammates haven’t had much success against the Zags. In two lopsided losses last season, Wertz was limited to 17 points and six assists while committing 12 turnovers.
Ryan Woolridge, GU’s top defender, figures to guard Wertz with Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert likely to match up on 6-foot-6 Jalen Williams and 6-7 Keshawn Justice.
Leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
GU: Filip Petrusev
16.1
54.7
65.5
SCU: Trey Wertz
12.8
51.3
76.5
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORGP
GU: Filip Petrusev
7.6
5.2
2.5
SCU: DJ Mitchell
5.5
4.6
0.8
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
GU: Ryan Woolridge
4.5
1.9
31.6
SCU: Trey Wertz
3.7
2.4
27.6
Team stats
GU
SCU
Points
89.0
77.3
Points allowed
66.4
69.4
Field goal%
50.8
47
Rebounds
41.5
35.1
Assists
17.9
15.9
Blocks
4.3
4.0
Steals
7.9
6.8
Streak
Won 13
Won 1
Game preview
