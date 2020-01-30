Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga plays at Santa Clara

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1, 7-0) visit the Santa Clara Broncos (17-4, 4-3) tonight at Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Key matchup

We went with forward Josip Vrankic two weeks ago when these teams met, so we’re going in a different direction with Trey Wertz for the rematch.

Wertz, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound sophomore guard, leads the Broncos in scoring (12.8) and assists (3.7). His 44% accuracy on 3s is the best among rotation regulars. He’s on a hot streak, averaging 15.6 points on 59.1% shooting from the floor, including 53.8% (21 of 39) behind the 3-point line, in the last five games.

Wertz wasn’t a big factor in GU’s 104-54 win in Spokane, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Two nights later, he torched Pacific for 31 points.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native and his teammates haven’t had much success against the Zags. In two lopsided losses last season, Wertz was limited to 17 points and six assists while committing 12 turnovers.

Ryan Woolridge, GU’s top defender, figures to guard Wertz with Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert likely to match up on 6-foot-6 Jalen Williams and 6-7 Keshawn Justice.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% GU: Filip Petrusev 16.1 54.7 65.5 SCU: Trey Wertz 12.8 51.3 76.5

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP GU: Filip Petrusev 7.6 5.2 2.5 SCU: DJ Mitchell 5.5 4.6 0.8

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.5 1.9 31.6 SCU: Trey Wertz 3.7 2.4 27.6

Team stats

GU SCU Points 89.0 77.3 Points allowed 66.4 69.4 Field goal% 50.8 47 Rebounds 41.5 35.1 Assists 17.9 15.9 Blocks 4.3 4.0 Steals 7.9 6.8 Streak Won 13 Won 1

Game preview

Gonzaga anticipating tougher test in rematch with Santa Clara Yes and no. The Zags (21-1, 7-0 WCC) have owned the series with 20 straight wins, but they’ve had several close calls at the Leavey Center, site of Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup. There was a 12-point win in the 2015 season, a 79-77 nailbiter the ensuing year and a 75-60 decision in 2018. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Point guard Ryan Woolridge forges unique career path to Gonzaga It involved fortuitous timing, something that hasn’t always worked in Woolridge’s favor. Name an obstacle and Woolridge has probably faced it – all of which explains why he admittedly plays with a chip on his shoulder traveling a windy, unpredictable path from his hometown of Mansfield, Texas, to Spokane. | Read more »

Adam Morrison, other Gonzaga standouts recall Kobe Bryant’s tenacity, camaraderie as teammate Dozens of former Zags took to social media to pay tribute to one of the NBA’s all-time greats. | Read more »

Gonzaga rewind: Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire sees Zags as title contenders with room for growth Stoudamire, who played on national championship contenders at Arizona and assisted at national powers Memphis and Arizona earlier this decade, took a few minutes post-game to assess Gonzaga’s team and Zags’ NCAA Tournament outlook. | Read more »

Analysis: Filip Petrusev shakes off ankle injury, helps Gonzaga rout Pacific 92-59 Second-ranked Gonzaga put on another offensive clinic and a defense that improved as the game went on – more than enough to thump Pacific 92-59 Saturday in front of a full house of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »

Gonzaga holds second spot in AP rankings, drops behind Baylor to No. 2 in coaches poll In a rare week with few upsets, the AP top 10 stayed virtually intact, with No. 1 Baylor bolstering its margin over No. 2 Gonzaga. There was intrigue with the USA Today rankings, where Baylor moved past Gonzaga for the top spot. | Read more »