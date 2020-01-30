Spokane Shock announce Spokane Tribe Casino as title sponsor, plans for ‘different’ field color

When the Spokane Shock return to the Spokane Arena in March, the Indoor Football League team will have a new title sponsor and a different field color.

Spokane Tribe Casino and the Shock announced their partnership Thursday, one that will include several ventures, including the new Spokane Tribe Casino Field.

The 50-yard field won’t be the conventional green it was in previous seasons, Shock majority owner Sam Adams said.

“And it won’t be brown or purple or some other weird color, I’ll tell you that,” Adams said of the field’s secret color and design that will be unveiled in early March.

The Spokane Tribe and Shock will also team up with football camps and youth mentorship programs.

“We’re excited to partner with the Spokane Tribe,” said Adams, a former All-Pro defensive lineman who started his career with the Seattle Seahawks in the 1990s. “It allows us to work with them and continue to do great things in our community.”

The Shock, who return to the Lilac City after a two-year hiatus when the team ceased operations in 2017 as the Spokane Empire, start their 2020 campaign on March 22 on the road against the Bismarck Bucks in North Dakota.

The Shock’s home opener is March 26 against the San Diego Strike Force.

Tickets can be purchased at TheSpokaneShock.com or by phone at 509-934-BALL.

Shock fans can meet Adams, head coach Billy Back and some players Friday at a 5:30 p.m. open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Shock’s new business and coaches’ offices at 157 South Howard St.