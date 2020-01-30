SWX Home
Sports >  International sports

LPGA cancels China event, citing viral outbreak concerns

Lexi Thompson drives from the first tee during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA. The LPGA has canceled its upcoming tournament in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. (John McCall / Associated Press)
Lexi Thompson drives from the first tee during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA. The LPGA has canceled its upcoming tournament in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. (John McCall / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The LPGA says it has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak.

In a statement Thursday, the LPGA said because of the coronavirus in China, the event scheduled March 5-8 will not be held this year. China has reported more than 7,700 cases of the virus and 170 deaths. The industrial hub of Wuhan and other Chinese cities are on lockdown.

The LPGA said canceling the tournament was a difficult decision and that the health and safety of the players, fans and everyone working on the event is its highest priority.

The LPGA said it is looking forward to returning to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in International sports