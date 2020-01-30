GSL basketball: Ferris boys, University girls pick up league wins

From staff reports

Zach Fleming scored 19 points, Jackson Floyd added 14 and visiting Ferris topped University 60-54 in Greater Spokane League action on Thursday.

The Saxons (9-7, 5-5) have a half-game lead over the Titans (7-10, 5-6) for the fourth seed to the District 8 4A tournament with four games to go.

Conrad Bippes led U-Hi with 19 points, Kyle Douglas had 12 and Jeremiah Sibley added 11.

Rogers 67, Cheney 60: Evan Nomee scored 27 points and the Pirates (3-14) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-14) in a nonleague game.

Rogers trailed by one after three quarters and used a 21-13 run in the fourth to pull away.

Nomee hit four of Rogers’ nine 3-pointers. Riley Funnemark and Kaiden Humbird added 11 points apiece for the Pirates.

Quinsie Goodloe led Cheney with 16 points and Luke Hemenway added 12.

Girls

University 59, Ferris 55: Tyler McCliment-Call scored 23 points, Ellie Boni added 19 and Titans (8-9, 6-5) held off the Saxons (7-9, 4-6).

U-Hi led 21-10 after the first quarter and withstood a second-half comeback attempt by the Saxons.

Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 14 points, Kacey Spink added 13 and Laney Erickson had 11, including three 3-pointers.

Cheney 58, Rogers 35: Maggie Smith scored 21 points and the visiting Blackhawks (6-10) beat the Pirates (1-14) in a nonleague game.

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 14 points.