SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

GSL basketball: Ferris boys, University girls pick up league wins

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 30, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Zach Fleming scored 19 points, Jackson Floyd added 14 and visiting Ferris topped University 60-54 in Greater Spokane League action on Thursday.

The Saxons (9-7, 5-5) have a half-game lead over the Titans (7-10, 5-6) for the fourth seed to the District 8 4A tournament with four games to go.

Conrad Bippes led U-Hi with 19 points, Kyle Douglas had 12 and Jeremiah Sibley added 11.

Rogers 67, Cheney 60: Evan Nomee scored 27 points and the Pirates (3-14) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-14) in a nonleague game.

Rogers trailed by one after three quarters and used a 21-13 run in the fourth to pull away.

Nomee hit four of Rogers’ nine 3-pointers. Riley Funnemark and Kaiden Humbird added 11 points apiece for the Pirates.

Quinsie Goodloe led Cheney with 16 points and Luke Hemenway added 12.

Girls

University 59, Ferris 55: Tyler McCliment-Call scored 23 points, Ellie Boni added 19 and Titans (8-9, 6-5) held off the Saxons (7-9, 4-6).

U-Hi led 21-10 after the first quarter and withstood a second-half comeback attempt by the Saxons.

Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 14 points, Kacey Spink added 13 and Laney Erickson had 11, including three 3-pointers.

Cheney 58, Rogers 35: Maggie Smith scored 21 points and the visiting Blackhawks (6-10) beat the Pirates (1-14) in a nonleague game.

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 14 points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports