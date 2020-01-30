Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie exits Santa Clara game with first-half ankle injury

Gonzaga senior forward Killian Tillie left Thursday’s game against Santa Clara with a left ankle injury.

Tillie swatted Jalen Williams’ shot with about 9 minutes remaining in the first half before tumbling to the court. He exited the court without putting any weight on his left leg with assistance of trainer Josh Therrien and a team manager.

Tillie returned to sit on the bench near the end of the first half and was listed as questionable to return.

The Zags are already short-handed with Anton Watson undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last week. Center Filip Petrusev was sidelined for most of the second half against BYU with a sprained ankle but returned against Pacific last Saturday.

Tillie, who leads the Zags in scoring in WCC play at 15.6 points per game, missed the first four games of the season recovering from an October knee surgery.