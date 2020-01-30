Girls basketball: Taryn Soumas, Brooke Jessen power Timberlake over Bonners Ferry
Thu., Jan. 30, 2020
Timberlake 56, Bonners Ferry 35: Taryn Soumas scored 21 points, Brooke Jessen added 20 and the visiting Tigers (13-4, 4-0) beat the Badgers (7-11, 1-4) in an Intermountain League game on Thursday.
Sierra Hill led Bonners Ferry with 14 points.
Coeur d’Alene 55, Lake City 45: The Vikings (16-4, 5-1) beat the Timberwolves (14-6, 5-1) in an Inland Empire 5A game. Details were unavailable.
Priest River 47, North Idaho Christian 44: The Spartans (4-12) edged the Royals (16-6) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Mullan 25, Kootenai 17: The Tigers (4-10, 2-3) beat the Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a North Star League game. Details were unavailable.
Wallace 46, Clark Fork 32: Jaden House scored 13 points, Chloe Cielke added 11 and the Miners beat the Wampus Cats (3-8, 1-2) in a North Star League game.
Katelyn Matteson led Clark Fork with 13 points.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.