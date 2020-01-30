SWX Home
Girls basketball: Taryn Soumas, Brooke Jessen power Timberlake over Bonners Ferry

From staff reports

Timberlake 56, Bonners Ferry 35: Taryn Soumas scored 21 points, Brooke Jessen added 20 and the visiting Tigers (13-4, 4-0) beat the Badgers (7-11, 1-4) in an Intermountain League game on Thursday.

Sierra Hill led Bonners Ferry with 14 points.

Coeur d’Alene 55, Lake City 45: The Vikings (16-4, 5-1) beat the Timberwolves (14-6, 5-1) in an Inland Empire 5A game. Details were unavailable.

Priest River 47, North Idaho Christian 44: The Spartans (4-12) edged the Royals (16-6) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Mullan 25, Kootenai 17: The Tigers (4-10, 2-3) beat the Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a North Star League game. Details were unavailable.

Wallace 46, Clark Fork 32: Jaden House scored 13 points, Chloe Cielke added 11 and the Miners beat the Wampus Cats (3-8, 1-2) in a North Star League game.

Katelyn Matteson led Clark Fork with 13 points.

