Francis leads Rocky to upset over Carroll College

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Athletics.

BILLINGS, Mont., January 29, 2020 – No. 24 ranked Rocky Mountain College downed No. 17 ranked Carroll College 43-39 in a low scoring affair on Wednesday night.

With 6:51 left in the game, the Fighting Saints narrowed the Battlin’ Bears lead to just two points in the fourth period at 38-36. However, Rocky closed the game out on a 5-3 run to secure their fifth conference win of the season.

The Battlin’ Bears held the No. 32 ranked scoring offense in the NAIA Division 1 to just 25.4 percent from the field. Rocky shot 32.6 percent.

Neither team found much success from beyond the arc. The Battlin’ Bears landed just 2-of-11 while Carroll hit just 3-of-22.

Rocky held a 43-36 advantage in rebounds.

The Battlin’ Bears were led by Markaela Francis who scored a team-high 14 points. Antuanisha Wright had eight points while Mackenzie Dethman recorded 7. All three players recorded seven rebounds.

The Saints’ Christine Denny had a team-high 17 points while Danielle Wagner recorded nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Rocky will next travel to Dillon, Mont., to play No. 22 ranked Montana Western on Saturday.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.