Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis selected to first NBA All-Star Game

For the first time in 20 years, Gonzaga will be represented in the NBA All-Star Game.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has been selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference, the league announced on Thursday.

The game will take place in at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16 (5 p.m., TNT).

Sabonis, who was a GU standout from 2014-16, is averaging 18 points and 12.8 rebounds in 45 games this season.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance… Domantas Sabonis of the @Pacers.



Drafted as the 11th pick in 2016 out of Gonzaga, @Dsabonis11 is averaging 18.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG and 4.6 APG for the Pacers this season. pic.twitter.com/OsbwYYlKiL — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only other player this season averaging at least 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The last Gonzaga player to be selected to an All-Star Game was Utah’s John Stockton in 2000. Stockton was a 10-time All-Star.

Sabonis’ father, Arvydas, was named to the 1996 All-Rookie Team with the Portland Trail Blazers, but never earned an All-Star nod.

This story will be updated