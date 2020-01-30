SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Ferry County’s Ski Day canceled due to warm weather

Ferry County’s annual Ski Day has been canceled due to warm weather. (PHOTO BY KEITH WAKEFIELD / PHOTO BY KEITH WAKEFIELD)
Ferry County’s annual Ski Day has been canceled due to warm weather. (PHOTO BY KEITH WAKEFIELD / PHOTO BY KEITH WAKEFIELD)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Ferry County’s annual Ski Day has been canceled due to warm weather.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, however the Republic, Wash. area did “not get the snow required to properly groom the trail for the event,” said organizer Bobby Whittaker in an email. Along the trail there is, at most, 2 inches of snow, he said.

“As soon as the temperature drops and the snow comes back we will resume our Nordic ski grooming program,” he said in the email. “So in that spirit ski day lives on provided Mother Nature cooperates. Please check our Facebook and website for up to the minute surface conditions and other upcoming events.”

More details visit ferrycountyrailtrail.com of search for the Ferry County Rail Trail on Facebook.

The Ferry County Rail Trail Partners will have a booth at Spokane’s Great Outdoors show Feb. 22 and 23.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors