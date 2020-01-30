Boys basketball: Luke McLaughlin leads Coeur d’Alene over Lake City

From staff reports

Luke McLaughlin scored 16 points and Coeur d’Alene (6-9, 1-3) beat visiting Lake City (11-5, 1-2) 55-45 in an Inland Empire 5A game on Thursday.

Devon Johnson and Alex Karns added 12 points apiece for Coeur d’Alene, and Cameren Cope pulled down 12 rebounds in addition to scoring 11 points.

Seth Hanson and Jack Kiesbuy scored nine points apiece for Lake City.

St. Maries 57, Timberlake 47: Randi Becktel scored 21 points with nine rebounds and the Lumberjacks (10-2) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-12) in a nonleague game.

Coleman Ross had 10 points and 10 rebounds for St. Maries. Jacob James led Timberlake with 20 points.

North Idaho Christian 51, Priest River 46: The visiting Royals (5-4) beat the Spartans (4-7) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Inchelium 43, Valley Christian 42: Robert McKinney scored 15 points and the visiting Hornets (6-7, 5-4) beat the Panthers (4-7, 4-6).

Lonnie Simpson added 14 points for Inchelium and hit the go-ahead free throw in the last 10 seconds to put the Hornets ahead.

Sam Reese led Valley Christian with 14 points.