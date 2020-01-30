Area Sports Menu for Friday, January 31

Basketball

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 8 p.m.

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 6 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: California at Washington State, Stanford at Washington, both 7 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Mead at Central Valley, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, both 5:30 p.m.; North Central at Mt. Spokane, Rogers at Shadle Park, both 7:15. 5A IEL: Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, East Valley at West Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Freeman, Colville at Riverside, Deer Park at Medical Lake, all 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at Kettle Falls, Asotin at Tekoa-Rosalia, Liberty at Reardan, Northwest Christian at St. George’s, Wilbur-Creston at Davenport, all 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Columbia at Northport, Odessa at Selkirk, Valley Christian at Curlew, Wellpinit at Cusick, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, all 7:30 p.m. SE 1B: Prescott at Pomeroy, 6:30 p.m.; Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, all 7:30.

High school girls: GSL: Rogers at Shadle Park, North Central at Mt. Spokane, both 5:30 p.m.; Mead at Central Valley, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, both 7:15. 5A IEL: Lewiston at Post Falls, 5:30 p.m. GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Freeman, Colville at Riverside, Deer Park at Medical Lake, all 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at Kettle Falls, Northwest Christian at St. George’s, Liberty at Reardan, Asotin at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 6 p.m. NE 1B: Valley Christian at Curlew, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Inchelium, Columbia at Northport, Wellpinit at Cusick, Odessa at Selkirk, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, both 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL 3A/2A Qualifying Meet at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 5 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Beaver Valley at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Idaho vs. BYU in Pullman, 3 p.m.; Whitworth at Eastern Washington, 5:30.

Track and field

College indoor: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at UW Invitational.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.