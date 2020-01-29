Top 25 roundup: MaCio Teague scores 15, No. 1 Baylor beats Iowa State 67-53

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa – MaCio Teague scored 15 points, Mark Vital had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 1 Baylor beat Iowa State 67-53 on Wednesday night.

The Bears (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt, which came after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was assessed a technical foul.

Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) and went undefeated in January for the first time since 1948.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.

Iowa State shot 36% from the field and lost to the Bears at Hilton Coliseum for the fourth time in their past six meetings.

The Bears forced 16 turnovers and are 7-0 to begin conference play for the first time since the 1958 team started 10-0 in the Southwest Conference.

No. 4 San Diego State 85, New Mexico 57

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KJ Feagin scored 18 points as No. 4 San Diego State routed undermanned New Mexico to remain the lone unbeaten team in the country.

The Aztecs (22-0, 11-0 in Mountain West) got off to a 17-0 lead, holding New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) scoreless for the first 4:44 before Corey Manigault, who finished with 12 points, hit a turnaround jumper from the paint.

San Diego State made seven of its first nine shots, including three 3-pointers, to blow the game open early. The Lobos missed their first seven shots and also turned it over twice in that span. The lead never dropped below 12 points thereafter.

New Mexico, which lost at home for the first time this season, was missing four starters from the beginning of the season – two to suspensions, one who was dismissed and another for an injury.

No. 6 Louisville 86, Boston College 69

BOSTON – Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points – two shy of Richard Hamilton’s record for an opponent at the Conte Forum – and the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year added nine rebounds to pace No. 6 Louisville.

Darius Perry scored 14 points and Malik Williams had 13 rebounds for Louisville (18-3, 9-1 ACC), which has won seven straight and is off to its best start since the 2008-09 team also won nine of its first 10 conference games while a member of the Big East.

Derryck Thornton scored 17 points and Jay Heath had 16 for BC (10-11, 4-6). The Eagles have now lost five of their last six.

Nwora scored 16 of his 21 first-half points during a 24-13 run that turned a five-point deficit into a six-point lead.

No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69

PITTSBURGH – Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne.

Dayton (19-2, 8-0 Atlantic 10) led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Duquesne (15-5, 5-3) used a 15-2 run to close the gap.

The Dukes cut the lead all the way to two points, but their upset bid ran out of steam when point guard Sincere Carry turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds remaining.

Toppin went to the rim frequently, using a number of athletic dunks to finish 9 of 13 from the floor. He now has six double-doubles this season.

Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher had 18 points and was 4 for 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. On the game’s first basket, Crutcher scored his 1,000th career point.

Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points. Marcus Weathers had 17 points and eight rebounds.

No. 10 Seton Hall 64, Depaul 57

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) –Myles Powell scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and No. 10 Seton Hall won its 10th straight game.

Jared Rhoden added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Pirates (16-4, 8-0 Big East) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to beat the Blue Demons (13-8, 1-7) for the second time this season.

Charlie Moore had 14 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 for DePaul, which turned an early 17-6 first-half deficit into a 41-32 lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Powell, who was 7 of 21 from the field, and Rhoden were the difference, combining for 27 points. Powell was excellent with the game on the line, scoring 11 straight points to help Seton Hall take a 60-53 lead.

DePaul never got closer than five points the rest of the way. The Blue Demons shot 33 percent from the field for the game.

Seton Hall was its own worst enemy at times, hitting 14 of 29 free throws.

Texas Tech 89, No. 12 West Virginia 81

LUBBOCK, Texas – Davide Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 as the Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points, including 12 of 14 free throws in a game plagued by 54 personal fouls. Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 21 for the Red Raiders (13-7, 4-3 Big 12), who never trailed against the No. 12 Mountaineers.

Derek Culver had 16 points, with 14 made free throws, to lead five players scoring in double figures for West Virginia (16-4, 4-3).

The Red Raiders led by as many as 15 while scoring the most points any team has had against the Mountaineers this season.

Texas Tech made 28 of 32 free throws, 12 of 14 after halftime. The Mountaineers were 33 of 41 from the line.

No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 13 Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt and deal the Commodores their record 25th consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season loss.

The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) trailed 40-30 early in the second half before mounting the big run over 8:45 to lead for good at 53-52 on two Immanuel Quickley free throws with 8:33 remaining.

Three-point plays by Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Quickley helped the surge, and Richards added consecutive baskets for a little more breathing room.

Richards had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Hagans added 12 points, and Quickley 11 as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive game and eighth in the last nine.

The Commodores (8-12, 0-7) broke the SEC mark for futility it briefly shared with Sewanee, which dropped 24 in a row from 1938-40 before leaving the conference.

No. 14 Michigan State 79, Northwestern 50

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State.

The Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) broke a tie for first place in the conference with No. 19 Illinois, which plays Minnesota on Thursday night.

Pat Spencer scored 11 points for the last-place Wildcats (6-14, 1-9) and was their only double-digit scorer in a game they never led.

Michigan State had balance on offense the entire game and outscored its overmatched opponents 46-28 in the second half.

Foster Loyer scored 12 points and matched a career high with four 3-pointers. The sophomore came off the bench to give Winston relief and the team another outside shooter it desperately needs. Five other Spartans scored at least six points

No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Caleb Mills scored 18 points to lead No. 21 Houston.

Quentin Grimes added 15 points for the Cougars (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who continued their shaky shooting in league play but still remained in control of the game.

Houston shot 39% and didn’t have its usual domination of the glass, yet the Cougars still won for the 15th time in 17 games after entering the day tied with Tulsa atop the AAC standings.

Houston overcame a strong performance from league-leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates (9-12, 3-5).

No. 20 LSU 90, Alabama 76

BATON ROUGE, La. – Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 22 LSU won its ninth straight.

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC), which has won its first seven conference games for a second straight season and is the only SEC team unbeaten in league play.

Williams punctuated his performance with a double-pump dunk on a feed from freshman Trendon Watford to put LSU up by 15 points with about two minutes to go as the Tigers pulled away for their first victory by more than four points in seven games. Watford followed with a pair of layups to finish 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points for Alabama (12-8, 4-3) which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Alex Reese had 17 points and Kira Lewis Jr. 13 for the Crimson Tide, which trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half and never got closer than nine points after that.

No. 24 Penn State 64, Indiana 49

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State.

Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who recovered from an 11-for-32 first-half shooting skid to pull away and hold Indiana to its worst offensive output of the season. Penn State notched three steals, added three blocks and forced 18 turnovers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5), who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half and going pointless for long stretches.