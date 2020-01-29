Spokane Chiefs can’t get offense on track in 4-2 loss at Kamloops
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 29, 2020
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Josh Pillar had a goal and an assist Wednesday night as Kamloops held off Spokane 4-2 at the Sandman Centre.
Dylan Garand made 30 saves for the Blazers (32-12-2-1, 67 points), while Lukas Parik stopped 36 shots for the Chiefs (25-17-4-1, 55 points).
Spokane now sits 11 points back of second-place Everett in the U.S. Division.
Kamloops opened the scoring midway through the first period when Max Martin put the puck past Parik on a power play.
Spokane was called for six penalties to Kamloops’ four.
The Chiefs leveled the score at the 12:13 mark with a power-play goal of their own from Filip Kral.
Kamloops answered with the next two goals, but Luke Toporowski cut the deficit back to one at at the 6:31 mark in the third. Forward Adam Beckman recorded an assist on the goal, the 19th game in his past 20 with a point.
An empty-net goal in the final minute clinched the win for Kamloops.
Spokane returns to action Friday in Kelowna, British Columbia.
