Reader photo: A flicker to a fir
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 29, 2020
Bill Stickler took this photo of a female red-shafted northern flicker landing on top of a fir tree in Spokane Valley on Jan. 22.
Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
