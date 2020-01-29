Players of the week: Top performers in prep winter sports for Jan. 22-28

Sam Wenkheimer: The Mead junior forward scored a season-high 17 points on Friday in a 77-30 win over North Central, then nailed nine 3-pointers and finished with 34 points as the Panthers outlasted University in triple-overtime on Tuesday. Wenkheimer averages just over 10 points per game.

Ellie Boni: The University senior scored 23 points on Tuesday against Mead to move into the Greater Spokane League top 20 career scoring list. Boni added 22 points on Friday as the Titans topped Shadle Park 85-30. Boni, who is committed to Colorado State, averages 18.7 points.

Colton Seymour: Cusick sophomore scored 36 points on Tuesday in an 83-73 win over Wellpinit to eclipse the 1,000-point career mark. Seymour had 30 points on Friday in a 74-68 win over Selkirk and 25 points in a loss to ACH on Saturday.