On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: College of Charleston at James Madison … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at (19) Illinois … FS1

5:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Arizona at Washington … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Belmont at Tennessee Tech … ESPNU

6 p.m.: (11) Oregon at California … Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Utah at USC … FS1

7:30 p.m.: (2) Gonzaga at Santa Clara … CBS Sports

CBS Sports channel: 412/633 (Comcast), 221 (DirecTV), 158 (Dish)

8 p.m.: (20) Colorado at UCLA … ESPN2

8 p.m.: CS-Santa Barbara at CS-Northridge … ESPN

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford … Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (5) Louisville at Notre Dame … ESPN

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Denver … TNT

Gymnastics, college

4 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska … ESPN2

Golf

6:30 a.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Morocco Champions … Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Open … Golf

3:30 a.m. (Fri.): European Tour, Saudi International … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Nashville at New Jersey … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tennis

12:30 a.m. (Fri.): Australian Open, Men’s Semifinal … ESPN

Wrestling, high school

7 p.m.: Mead at Mt. Spokane … SWX

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 p.m.: (2) Gonzaga at Santa Clara … 103.5-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: San Diego at (12) Gonzaga … 790-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

