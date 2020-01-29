On the air
Wed., Jan. 29, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: College of Charleston at James Madison … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at (19) Illinois … FS1
5:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Arizona at Washington … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Belmont at Tennessee Tech … ESPNU
6 p.m.: (11) Oregon at California … Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Utah at USC … FS1
7:30 p.m.: (2) Gonzaga at Santa Clara … CBS Sports
CBS Sports channel: 412/633 (Comcast), 221 (DirecTV), 158 (Dish)
8 p.m.: (20) Colorado at UCLA … ESPN2
8 p.m.: CS-Santa Barbara at CS-Northridge … ESPN
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford … Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (5) Louisville at Notre Dame … ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Denver … TNT
Gymnastics, college
4 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska … ESPN2
Golf
6:30 a.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Morocco Champions … Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Open … Golf
3:30 a.m. (Fri.): European Tour, Saudi International … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Nashville at New Jersey … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tennis
12:30 a.m. (Fri.): Australian Open, Men’s Semifinal … ESPN
Wrestling, high school
7 p.m.: Mead at Mt. Spokane … SWX
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 p.m.: (2) Gonzaga at Santa Clara … 103.5-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: San Diego at (12) Gonzaga … 790-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.