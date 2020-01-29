Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Flathead’s Tanner Russell

By Keith Demolder SWX

Since World War I, over 3,000 Montana service members have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

And every year, Flathead senior wrestler Tanner Russell ensures that the fallen are never forgotten.

“I just feel like it’s kind of tough for some other people that they maybe had some family members that died in war or combat,” Russell said. “I feel proud that I get to represent them for what they fought for.”

On every Memorial Day for the past five years, Tanner has helped lead an initiative with the Flathead wrestling team to put flags on the graves of every fallen Kalispell soldier.

It’s a team-wide initiative with the Glacier high wrestling team, but for Tanner, patriotism runs in the family.

“My Dad was in the Marine Corps, served 16 years,” Russell said. “And I look up to him and I just want to pay my respects to him and all of the other people that serve. I go in and I try and support the community by putting up flags for not only him, but all of the vets and all of the people that are currently serving.”

And along with planting flags, Tanner is also a role model on the mat as he mentors young wrestlers just like him.

“There’s two different types of people: there are takers and givers and in a lot of regards, Tanner is a giver,” Flathead wrestling head coach Jeff Thompson said. “And sometimes he surprises you in the things he wants to put his time into. [Tanner] was a kid that always wanted to help out other wrestlers, wasn’t afraid to help out with the little guys. It’s pretty darn cool, even for someone who’s had the success he’s had in this sport, for still wanting to give back.”

“It’s a feeling that you can’t explain,” Russell said. “When you teach them and they’re struggling before and they finally get it, it clicks. They’re super happy and then that puts a big old grin on your face.”

And with a 4.0 GPA, Tanner is as smart as they come. But head coach Thompson has a more affectionate name in mind.

“He’s kind of a nerd,” Thompson said. “He’s really focused in on his books and his grades. [He] puts a lot of time in the classroom studying and that’s pretty exciting. He’s the full package.”

“He can call me a nerd if he wants, but I’ll meet him in the wrestling room,” Russell replied.

