Gonzaga-Santa Clara key matchup: Trey Wertz is a singular concern for Zags

We went with forward Josip Vrankic two weeks ago when these teams met, so we’re going in a different direction with Trey Wertz for the rematch.

Wertz, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound sophomore guard, leads the Broncos in scoring (12.8) and assists (3.7). His 44% accuracy on 3s is the best among rotation regulars. He’s on a hot streak, averaging 15.6 points on 59.1% shooting from the floor, including 53.8% (21 of 39) behind the 3-point line, in the past five games.

Wertz wasn’t a big factor in Gonzaga’s 104-54 victory in Spokane on Jan. 16, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Two nights later, he torched Pacific for 31 points.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native and his teammates haven’t had much success against the Zags. In two lopsided losses last season, Wertz was limited to 17 points and six assists while committing 12 turnovers.

Ryan Woolridge, GU’s top defender, figures to guard Wertz, with Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert likely to match up on 6-foot-6 Jalen Williams and 6-7 Keshawn Justice.