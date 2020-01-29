SWX Home
Girls basketball: Jillian Taylor helps West Valley top Clarkston in Great Northern showdown

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 29, 2020

From staff reports

West Valley 58, Clarkston 51: Jillian Taylor scored 17 points, Alyssa Amann added 16 and the Eagles (13-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Bantams (12-4, 5-3) in a Great Northern League game on Wednesday. Ashlyn Wallace led Clarkston with 17 points and AJ Sobotta had 10.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 83, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 40: Janaye Wilkie scored 20 points and the Broncos (13-5) beat the visiting Eagles (5-11) in a nonleague game. Eliza Galbreath added 17 points for LRS. Drew Curtis-Brewer led SJEL with 22 points.

Curlew 58, Columbia 7: Korin Baker scored 25 points and the visiting Cougars (12-5, 8-3) beat the Lions (1-14, 1-10). Olivia Kjolseth added 10 points for Curlew.

