Boys basketball: Gus Hagestad scores 22 points to lift Clarkston over West Valley

From staff reports

Clarkston 65, West Valley 56: Gus Hagestad scored 22 points and the visiting Bantams (11-5, 7-1) beat the Eagles (7-8, 3-5) in a Great Northern League game on Wednesday. Tru Allen added 18 points for Clarkston. Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 20 points, and Turner Livingston added 11.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 79, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 35: Austin Thompson scored 19 points off of five made 3-pointers and the Broncos (13-5) beat the visiting Warriors (5-10) in a nonleague game. Spencer Gering made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for LRS. Ty Harder led SJEL with 11 points.

Curlew 57, Columbia 55: Nicholas Baker scored 14 points and the visiting Cougars (3-13, 1-11) made some clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to come back against the Lions (2-14, 0-12). Lane Olson and Bradley Singer added 11 points apiece for Curlew. Ryan Reynolds led Columbia with 23 points and Trae Young added 15.

Odessa 90, Northport 18: Ryan Moffet scored 31 points and the visiting Tigers (17-0, 10-0) beat the Mustangs (1-11, 1-7). Tim DeWulf added 14 points for Odessa.