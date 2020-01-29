Area Sports Menu for Thursday, January 30

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

College women: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Ferris at University, 7:15 p.m. 5A IEL: Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Cheney at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlake at St. Maries, North Idaho Christian at Priest River, both 7.

High school girls: GSL: Ferris at University, 5:30 p.m. 5A IEL: Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 p.m. IML: Timberlake at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m. Nonleague: North Idaho Christian at Priest River, 5:30 p.m.; Cheney at Rogers, 7:15.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, Rogers at North Central, both 7 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (Wash.) at Riverside, Medical Lake at Deer Park, Colville at Freeman, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.