Area roundup: Garrett White leads CC Spokane men in rout of Yakima Valley
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 29, 2020
Garrett White scored 26 points and Kobe Reese notched a double-double to lead the visiting CC Spokane men in a 99-69 rout of Yakima Valley on Thursday.
Reese finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Sasquatch (18-4, 8-1 NWAC), while Kaeleb Johnson added 20 points off the bench.
Spokane shot 55.6% from the floor and 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range, while holding the Yaks (8-12, 5-4) to 40.6% overall and just 26.3% from deep.
Journey Buba led Yakima Valley with 18 points.
Women’s basketball
Yakima Valley 85, CC Spokane 61: Jenni Johnson scored 31 points in 24 minutes off the bench to lead the Yaks (17-5, 7-2) past the visiting Sasquatch (10-8, 3-6).
Faith Adams paced Spokane with 25 points, but was the only Sasquatch player to finish in double figures. Koyama Young grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and added seven points for CCS.
Tarryn Hart added 14 points for Yakima Valley, while Chehalis Aleck had 10.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.