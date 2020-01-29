Area roundup: Garrett White leads CC Spokane men in rout of Yakima Valley

From staff reports

Garrett White scored 26 points and Kobe Reese notched a double-double to lead the visiting CC Spokane men in a 99-69 rout of Yakima Valley on Thursday.

Reese finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Sasquatch (18-4, 8-1 NWAC), while Kaeleb Johnson added 20 points off the bench.

Spokane shot 55.6% from the floor and 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range, while holding the Yaks (8-12, 5-4) to 40.6% overall and just 26.3% from deep.

Journey Buba led Yakima Valley with 18 points.

Women’s basketball

Yakima Valley 85, CC Spokane 61: Jenni Johnson scored 31 points in 24 minutes off the bench to lead the Yaks (17-5, 7-2) past the visiting Sasquatch (10-8, 3-6).

Faith Adams paced Spokane with 25 points, but was the only Sasquatch player to finish in double figures. Koyama Young grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and added seven points for CCS.

Tarryn Hart added 14 points for Yakima Valley, while Chehalis Aleck had 10.