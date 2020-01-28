On the air
Tue., Jan. 28, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall … FS1
4 p.m.: Dayton at Duquesne … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Alabama at LSU … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Memphis at Central Florida … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Temple at Connecticut … ESPNEWS
5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier … FS1
6 p.m.: San Diego St. at New Mexico … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa St. … ESPNU
8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. … ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Richmond at Massachusetts … NBC Sports
6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Kansas … Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn … ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Utah at San Antonio … Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Houston at Portland … ESPN
Golf
Midnight (Thursday): European Tour, The Saudi International … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Nashville at Washington … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:40 p.m.: Liverpool at West Ham … NBC Sports
Tennis
7 p.m.: Australian Open, women’s semifinals … ESPN2
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Australian Open, men’s semifinals … ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. … 920-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops … 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.