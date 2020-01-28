SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall … FS1

4 p.m.: Dayton at Duquesne … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Alabama at LSU … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Memphis at Central Florida … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Temple at Connecticut … ESPNEWS

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier … FS1

6 p.m.: San Diego St. at New Mexico … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa St. … ESPNU

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. … ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Richmond at Massachusetts … NBC Sports

6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Kansas … Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn … ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Utah at San Antonio … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Houston at Portland … ESPN

Golf

Midnight (Thursday): European Tour, The Saudi International … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Nashville at Washington … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:40 p.m.: Liverpool at West Ham … NBC Sports

Tennis

7 p.m.: Australian Open, women’s semifinals … ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Australian Open, men’s semifinals … ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. … 920-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall