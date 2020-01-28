NHL roundup: David Perron, Ryan O’Reilly help Blues beat Flames in SO

Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta – David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Perron, Alex Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford scored in regulation for the Blues, who got their first win the tiebreaker in four games this season. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots to improve to 23-8-5.

Sean Monahan scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Jankowski also had goals for the Flames, who were 5-0 in shootouts. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

Perron and O’Reilly scored on St. Louis’ first two shootout attempts, while Monahan and Tkachuk missed their tries.

Senators 5, Sabres 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Mike Reilly scored the go-ahead goal 8:48 into the third period, and Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game road skid.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for Ottawa, which had gone 0-4-3 on the road since a 5-2 win at Edmonton on Dec. 4. Mark Borowiecki sealed the victory by blocking Marcus Johansson’s point shot and banking the puck off the boards and into an empty net with 2:06 remaining. Nikita Zaitsev added another empty netter with 6 seconds left.

Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored his career-best 29th of the season and Sam Reinhart also scored for Buffalo. Linus Ullmark had 17 saves before being helped off the ice with 9:32 left in the third. Carter Hutton took over and finished with eight saves.