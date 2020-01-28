Italian roundup: Hakan Calhanoglu scores twice to help Milan beat Torino 4-2 in cup

By Daniella Matar Associated Press

MILAN – Hakan Calhanoglu scored a stoppage-time equalizer and then added another goal in extra time to help AC Milan beat Torino 4-2 on Tuesday in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Calhanoglu drilled in a shot from outside the box in the first minute of stoppage time and scored what proved to be the winner in the 106th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added Milan’s fourth goal two minutes later, prodding the ball into the back of the net after being teed up by Rafael Leao. It was his first goal at San Siro for Milan since 2012, having returned to the club this month.

Milan will face Juventus in the two-legged semifinal.

Ibrahimovic, who came on as a second-half substitute, had a chance to make it 3-2 before the end of regulation but the 38-year-old ballooned over from point-blank range.

Brazilian defender Bremer scored both of Torino’s goals to cancel out Giacomo Bonaventura’s opener for Milan.

Milan and its fans paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before the match.

Bryant, who grew up in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13, was a devout Milan fan. The 18-time NBA All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers died Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Both soccer teams also wore black armbands. In the 24th minute, fans around the stadium stood to applaud in tribute to Bryant, who wore No. 24.