GSL girls: MJ Bruno leads balanced Central Valley over Ferris

From staff reports

MJ Bruno scored 14 points and visiting Central Valley beat Ferris 66-42 in a Greater Spokane League game Tuesday.

CV jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and led 33-18 at intermission.

The Bears made 10 3-pointers.

Chloe Williams scored 13 points, Grace Geldien added 12 and Peyton Howard had 11 for the Bears (12-3, 8-2).

Laney Erickson made four 3-pointers and led the Saxons (7-8, 4-5) with 18 points.

Mead 76, University 58: Joelnell Momberg scored 26 points as the Panthers (12-4, 7-3) defeated the visiting Titans (7-9, 5-5).

Alicia Suggs had 14 points and Kyla Momberg added 13 for Mead, which used a 30-point fourth quarter to pull away.

Ellie Boni led U-Hi with 23 points, moving into the top 20 all-time career scoring list in the GSL.

Tyler McCliment-Call added 18 points and Jacksen McCliment-Call had 11 for the Titans.

Gonzaga Prep 41, Lewis and Clark 28: Addie Derzay and Lakin Gardner scored nine points apiece and the Bullpups (12-4, 7-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (7-9, 5-5).

Macey Grant led Lewis and Clark with eight points.

Mt. Spokane 62, Shadle Park 22: Emma Main scored 18 points and the visiting Wildcats (12-3, 8-0) defeated the Highlanders (4-13, 0-9).

Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer scored 13 points and Jayda Noble added 10 for Mt. Spokane.

Izzy Boring led Shadle Park with seven points.

North Central 57, Rogers 41: Justine Tonasket scored 13 points, Dakota Chastain added 10 and the visiting Indians (6-11, 3-6) beat the Pirates (1-13, 0-9).

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 19 points.