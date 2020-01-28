SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

GSL girls: MJ Bruno leads balanced Central Valley over Ferris

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 28, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

MJ Bruno scored 14 points and visiting Central Valley beat Ferris 66-42 in a Greater Spokane League game Tuesday.

CV jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and led 33-18 at intermission.

The Bears made 10 3-pointers.

Chloe Williams scored 13 points, Grace Geldien added 12 and Peyton Howard had 11 for the Bears (12-3, 8-2).

Laney Erickson made four 3-pointers and led the Saxons (7-8, 4-5) with 18 points.

Mead 76, University 58: Joelnell Momberg scored 26 points as the Panthers (12-4, 7-3) defeated the visiting Titans (7-9, 5-5).

Alicia Suggs had 14 points and Kyla Momberg added 13 for Mead, which used a 30-point fourth quarter to pull away.

Ellie Boni led U-Hi with 23 points, moving into the top 20 all-time career scoring list in the GSL.

Tyler McCliment-Call added 18 points and Jacksen McCliment-Call had 11 for the Titans.

Gonzaga Prep 41, Lewis and Clark 28: Addie Derzay and Lakin Gardner scored nine points apiece and the Bullpups (12-4, 7-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (7-9, 5-5).

Macey Grant led Lewis and Clark with eight points.

Mt. Spokane 62, Shadle Park 22: Emma Main scored 18 points and the visiting Wildcats (12-3, 8-0) defeated the Highlanders (4-13, 0-9).

Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer scored 13 points and Jayda Noble added 10 for Mt. Spokane.

Izzy Boring led Shadle Park with seven points.

North Central 57, Rogers 41: Justine Tonasket scored 13 points, Dakota Chastain added 10 and the visiting Indians (6-11, 3-6) beat the Pirates (1-13, 0-9).

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 19 points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports