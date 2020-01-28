GSL boys: Gavin Gilstrap’s late layup lifts Central Valley over Ferris

From staff reports

Gavin Gilstrap scored 13 points, Jayce Simmons added 12 and Central Valley edged host Ferris 57-56 in a Greater Spokane League game on Tuesday.

Ferris (8-7, 4-5) rushed out to a 10-0 lead and led 22-13 after the first quarter.

Central Valley (15-1, 10-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, continued to chip away and took its first lead with 5 minutes left on a floater in the lane by Simmons.

McCoy Spink converted a three-point play with 23 seconds left to put Ferris up one, but Gilstrap scored on a layin with 6.5 seconds left.

Ferris rushed downcourt but couldn’t beat the buzzer.

Zach Fleming led Ferris with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Jackson Floyd added 13 points for the Saxons.

Gonzaga Prep 63, Lewis and Clark 37: Liam Lloyd scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as the host Bulldogs (11-5, 8-2) downed the Tigers (4-12, 4-6).

Will Reeves added 13 points and eight rebounds for G-Prep.

Landon Lewis led Lewis and Clark with 14 points.

Mead 93, University 87 (3 OT): Sam Wenkheimer scored 34 points with nine 3-pointers as the Panthers (9-7, 7-3) topped the visiting Titans (7-9, 5-5) in triple overtime.

Jordan Mulder added 18 points and Lane Lorenz had 13 for Mead, which had 16 3-pointers as a team.

Jeremiah Sibley led University with 27 points, Adonis Winkler-Coty had 15 and Kyle Douglas added 13.

Mt. Spokane 87, Shadle Park 46: Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points and the visiting Wildcats (13-3, 6-2) beat the Highlanders (2-15, 0-9).

Caleb Wallace added 12 points for Mt. Spokane.

Denham Kerr led Shadle Park with 13 points, and Jamil Miller added 12.

North Central 57, Rogers 48: Ayden Barnufsky scored 19 points as the visiting Indians (3-14, 3-6) defeated the Pirates (2-13, 0-9).

Evan Nomee led Rogers with 13 points.