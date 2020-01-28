SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Girls basketball: Ashlyn Wallace scores 20 points to help Clarkston top Cheney

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Clarkston 56, Cheney 38: Ashlyn Wallace scored 20 points and the Bantams (12-3, 5-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (5-10, 2-6) in a Great Northern League clash on Tuesday. Shelby Draper, Emma Evans and Maggie Smith scored 11 points each for Cheney.

East Valley 63, Pullman 43: Brie Holecek scored 20 points and the Knights (13-3, 6-2) defeated the Greyhounds (3-13, 0-8). Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 15 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 52, Newport 24: Darian Herring scored 14 points, Havelah Fairbanks added 12 and the Stags (12-4, 7-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (7-11, 2-8). McKinley Leslie led Newport with nine points.

Riverside 56, Lakeside 41: Aquinna Riggles scored 17 points, Brittany Nortz added 12 and the visiting Rams (7-10, 3-6) beat the Eagles (1-15, 0-8). Lauren Hartman paced Lakeside with nine points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 71, Asotin 38: Maisie Burnham scored her 2,000th career point and the Lancers (16-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-15, 3-7). Burnham led Liberty with 22 points – all in the first half – and Ellie Denny added 12. Kayla Paine scored 10 points for Asotin.

Colfax 54, Upper Columbia Academy 25: Kierstyn York scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (12-6, 6-4) beat the visiting Lions (1-8, 1-7) on Tuesday. Asher Cai added 12 points for Colfax. Mia Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Reardan 28: Dakota Killian scored 12 points, Eliza Galbreath notched 10 and the Broncos (12-5, 8-2) beat the visiting Indians (9-8, 5-4). Kim Dewey had 15 points for Reardan.

Kettle Falls 48, Odessa 41: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and the visiting Bulldogs (10-7) edged the Tigers (12-5) in a nonleague game. Zarah Johnson added 13 points for Kettle Falls. Maddy Wagner led Odessa with 10 points.

Pateros 56, Wilbur-Creston 38: The Nannies (6-7) topped the Wildcats (4-9) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Yakama Nation Tribal 61, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58: Jada Liulamaga scored 14 points and the visiting Eagles (10-4) edged the Warriors (6-8) in a nonleague contest on Tuesday. Mimi Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 19 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 45, Sunnyside Christian 32: The Pirates (16-1) topped the Knights (9-6) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Lake City 48, Post Falls 42: Brooklyn Rewers scored 26 points and the Timberwolves (14-5, 6-0) beat the visiting Trojans (11-8, 2-3) in an Inland Empire League 5A game. Kendall Pickford added 14 points for Lake City. Dylan Lovett led Post Falls with 17 points.

Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 41: Maddie Symons scored 18 points to lead the visiting Vikings (15-4, 4-1) over the Bengals (2-16, 0-5) in a Inland Empire League 5A game. Tai Bausch scored 12 points to lead Lewiston.

Sandpoint 62, Lakeland 50: Dawson Driggs scored 17 points, going 12 of 13 at the line, and the visiting Bulldogs (12-6, 2-0) beat the Hawks (6-13, 1-4) in Inland Empire League 4A action. Katy Ryan recorded 21 points with 12 rebounds for Lakeland.

Kellogg 48, Priest River 17: The Wildcats (12-5, 3-1) beat the visiting Spartans (3-12, 0-4) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports