Girls basketball: Ashlyn Wallace scores 20 points to help Clarkston top Cheney

From staff reports

Clarkston 56, Cheney 38: Ashlyn Wallace scored 20 points and the Bantams (12-3, 5-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (5-10, 2-6) in a Great Northern League clash on Tuesday. Shelby Draper, Emma Evans and Maggie Smith scored 11 points each for Cheney.

East Valley 63, Pullman 43: Brie Holecek scored 20 points and the Knights (13-3, 6-2) defeated the Greyhounds (3-13, 0-8). Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 15 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 52, Newport 24: Darian Herring scored 14 points, Havelah Fairbanks added 12 and the Stags (12-4, 7-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (7-11, 2-8). McKinley Leslie led Newport with nine points.

Riverside 56, Lakeside 41: Aquinna Riggles scored 17 points, Brittany Nortz added 12 and the visiting Rams (7-10, 3-6) beat the Eagles (1-15, 0-8). Lauren Hartman paced Lakeside with nine points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 71, Asotin 38: Maisie Burnham scored her 2,000th career point and the Lancers (16-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-15, 3-7). Burnham led Liberty with 22 points – all in the first half – and Ellie Denny added 12. Kayla Paine scored 10 points for Asotin.

Colfax 54, Upper Columbia Academy 25: Kierstyn York scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (12-6, 6-4) beat the visiting Lions (1-8, 1-7) on Tuesday. Asher Cai added 12 points for Colfax. Mia Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Reardan 28: Dakota Killian scored 12 points, Eliza Galbreath notched 10 and the Broncos (12-5, 8-2) beat the visiting Indians (9-8, 5-4). Kim Dewey had 15 points for Reardan.

Kettle Falls 48, Odessa 41: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and the visiting Bulldogs (10-7) edged the Tigers (12-5) in a nonleague game. Zarah Johnson added 13 points for Kettle Falls. Maddy Wagner led Odessa with 10 points.

Pateros 56, Wilbur-Creston 38: The Nannies (6-7) topped the Wildcats (4-9) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Yakama Nation Tribal 61, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58: Jada Liulamaga scored 14 points and the visiting Eagles (10-4) edged the Warriors (6-8) in a nonleague contest on Tuesday. Mimi Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 19 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 45, Sunnyside Christian 32: The Pirates (16-1) topped the Knights (9-6) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Lake City 48, Post Falls 42: Brooklyn Rewers scored 26 points and the Timberwolves (14-5, 6-0) beat the visiting Trojans (11-8, 2-3) in an Inland Empire League 5A game. Kendall Pickford added 14 points for Lake City. Dylan Lovett led Post Falls with 17 points.

Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 41: Maddie Symons scored 18 points to lead the visiting Vikings (15-4, 4-1) over the Bengals (2-16, 0-5) in a Inland Empire League 5A game. Tai Bausch scored 12 points to lead Lewiston.

Sandpoint 62, Lakeland 50: Dawson Driggs scored 17 points, going 12 of 13 at the line, and the visiting Bulldogs (12-6, 2-0) beat the Hawks (6-13, 1-4) in Inland Empire League 4A action. Katy Ryan recorded 21 points with 12 rebounds for Lakeland.

Kellogg 48, Priest River 17: The Wildcats (12-5, 3-1) beat the visiting Spartans (3-12, 0-4) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.