Boys basketball: Gus Hagestad helps Clarkston down Cheney in Great Northern League matchup

From staff reports

Clarkston 72, Cheney 34: Gus Hagestad scored 17 points, Trey Dreadfulwater added 14 and the Bantams (10-5, 6-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-13, 1-7) on Tuesday. Quinsie Goodloe led Cheney with eight points.

Pullman 71, East Valley 37: Ethan Kramer scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (9-7, 5-3) beat the visiting Knights (7-9, 4-4) on Tuesday. Evan Strong added 17 points and nine rebounds. Reece Rasmussen led East Valley with 12 points.

Northeast A

Newport 41, Deer Park 38: Ben Krogh scored 12 points, Sam Thomas added 11 and the visiting Grizzlies (12-6, 6-4) edged the Stags (11-5, 6-3) in a Northeast A league game on Tuesday. Jobi Gelder scored 12 points to lead Deer Park.

Lakeside 66, Riverside 41: Gabe Sossaman had 18 points with six rebounds and the Eagles (6-11, 3-6) downed the visiting Rams (5-12, 1-8). Jordan Nortz scored 14 points for Riverside.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 73, Asotin 48: Colton Marsh recorded 16 points and the host Lancers (17-0, 9-0) downed the Panthers (4-14, 2-7). Tayshawn Colvin added 13 points with seven assists for Liberty. Nick Heier led Asotin with 12 points while Preston Overberg had 10.

Colfax 83, Upper Columbia Academy 51: John Lustig scored 30 points and the Bulldogs (14-4, 7-1) defeated the visiting Lions (0-9, 0-9). Evan Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 23 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Reardan 51: Austin Thompson scored 23 points and the visiting Broncos (12-5, 7-2) defeated the Indians (10-7, 4-4). Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 25 points.

Wilbur-Creston 65, Pateros 53: The visiting Wildcats (11-4) downed the Billygoats (1-4) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 83, Wellpinit 73: Sophomore Colton Seymour scored 36 points, eclipsing 1,000 career points, to lead the Panthers (13-4, 10-3) over the visiting Redskins (9-7, 6-5). Celias Holmes added 21 points for Cusick. Fat Carmona scored 16 points to lead Wellpinit.

Odessa 76, Kettle Falls 45: Ryan Moffet scored 32 points and the Tigers (16-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (9-7) in a nonleague game. Camden Weber added 11 points for Odessa. Matthew Thompson led Kettle Falls with 18 points.

Yakama Nation Tribal 62, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52: Bryce Strom scored 19 points and the visiting Eagles (13-2) beat the Warriors (7-7) in a nonleague game. Mylo Jones added 13 points for Yakama Nation Tribal. Chase Gerard led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 22 points and Reece Isaak added 13.

Valley Christian 71, Republic 31: Sam Reese scored 16 points and the visiting Panthers (4-6, 4-5) beat the Tigers (3-11, 2-6). David Jensen recorded nine points for Republic.

Idaho

Lake City 61, Sandpoint 38: Kolton Mitchell scored 15 points and the visiting Timberwolves (11-4) beat the Bulldogs (6-7) in a nonleague game. Chris Irvin added 12 points for Lake City. Brandon Casey led Sandpoint with nine points.

Moscow 51, Lakeland 48: The Bears (8-8, 2-0) beat visiting Hawks (13-2, 1-1) in an Inland Empire League 4A game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 60, Priest River 35: Gavin Luna scored 16 points and the Wildcats (9-5, 2-1) beat the visiting Spartans (2-8, 0-2) in an Intermountain League game. Tyler Oertli added 12 points for Kellogg. Trentyn Kreager led Priest River with 17 points.

Bonners Ferry 67, Timberlake 56: Braeden Blackmore scored 21 points and the visiting Badgers (5-7, 3-2) beat the Tigers (1-11, 1-1) in an Intermountain League game. Ty Bateman added 17 points for Bonners Ferry. Jacob James led Timberlake with 19 points.

Wallace 69, Clark Fork 38: The visiting Miners (7-6, 3-3) beat the Wampus Cats (1-11, 0-1) in a North Star League game. Details were unavailable.