Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, January 29

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Arizona State at Washington State, 8 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: GNL: Clarkston at West Valley, 7 p.m. NE1B North: Odessa at Northport, 7:30 p.m. North Star: Lakeside at Wallace, 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: GNL: Clarkston at West Valley, 5:30 p.m. IML: Priest River at Kellogg, 7 p.m. NE1B North: Odessa at Northport, 6 p.m. Nonleague: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Central Valley, Ferris, Lewis and Clark, University, Mead at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Rogers, Central Valley at University, North Central at Shadle Park, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.