Top 25 roundup: Freshman Christian Braun powers No. 3 Kansas past Oklahoma State

Associated Press

Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a 65-50 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) has won five in a row, including a 74-68 triumph over Tennessee on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as well as its last five on the road. The short-handed Jayhawks were playing their second game since Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack were suspended for their roles in an ugly postgame brawl with rival Kansas State. McCormack can return from his two-game suspension for Kansas’ next game, at home against Texas Tech.

Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Devon Dotson had 11 for the Jayhawks, who led wire to wire.

Cameron McGriff had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7), the only winless team in Big 12 action. Isaac Likekele had 10 points and four rebounds for the Cowboys, who had snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-62 win at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Kansas’ defense was outstanding, limiting Oklahoma State to 28.1% shooting (18 of 64), including 13.6% (3 of 22) over the first 14 minutes of the second half.

(18) Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin 68-62 on Monday night.

The Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run. Joe Toussaint’s layup and free throw with 1:20 to go gave Iowa a 60-59 lead, and the Hawkeyes did not trail again.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring.

CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Toussaint added 11 points.

D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.

The Hawkeyes struggled with their shooting, going 20 for 60 from the field, including 3 of 20 on 3-pointers. But they game up with big plays in the closing minutes, including Fredrick’s 3-pointer with 5:08 to go that cut Wisconsin’s lead to 57-54.

The game was tied at 30 at halftime, but the Badgers opened the second half on an 18-8 run and kept control until Iowa’s late burst.