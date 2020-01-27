Senior Standout: Foothills Jacob Lehmann

By Elijah Collins SWX

GREAT FALLS- If you had to describe him in one word it wouldn’t be the easiest thing to do. There are so many positive words that can describe this man, but what he is mostly known for is his hard work. Jacob Lehmann, and senior at Foothills Community Christian School. Besides being a team captain on the court, Jacob brings a lot more to the table.

“I’m the vice president of the high school student council and I’m a huge leader at our school. I just participate in our sports programs and do community service where I can”, says Jacob.

He has always been the one to stay active in the community, but it wasn’t until February 2018 when things took a turn for him on the court.

Jacob goes on to say, “It was a lot of pain. It felt like a sharp cram I guess. I kind of figured it wasn’t normal so I went to the ER and they told me I dislocated my shoulder. A couple of weeks later I got an MRI and they said I tore my labrum so I had to get surgery and my basketball season was over for that year. I did some physical therapy and redid those muscles and went on from there.”

After getting back healthy Jacob was excited about getting back on the court this year, but just a couple weeks ago it happened again. Luckily this time there were no serious injuries. But between the 2018 year and now, Jacob says that he always felt the support from his family, girlfriend, teammates, and most importantly God. Even though Jacob is loving his time at Foothills, he already has plans for his future.

“I plan on going to college and getting a bachelor’s degree in business management. I plan on going to Great Falls MSU for a couple of years and then MSU in Bozeman, then plan on joining the marines”, says Jacob.

During Jacob’s time at Foothills he has built so many close relationships with both his teammates and his classmates. As he prepares to move on with his life he says that Foothills will always have a special place in his heart.

“I love these guys. They’re a great team to play with and they work hard for what they can do. I really appreciate them. I’ve been with these guys since elementary school and so it’s going to be a little hard, but I wish the best for the next year and I’ll be cheering them on”

As Jacob begins to finish up his last year he will always be remembered in a special way to his coaches and teammates.

Head coach John Fried says, “I’ll always remember Jacob… not afraid to tackle anything and he’s a hard worker. He gives you a hundred percent.”

Lastly, his teammate Alex Schuman says, “He’s a great team leader. He encourages everybody. He uplifts the team, he’s a great guy.”