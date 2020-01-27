On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s … FS1

4 p.m.: Richmond at VCU … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: (5) Florida State at Virginia … ESPN

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Florida … ESPN2

4 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati … ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Clemson … Root

6 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (9) Duke … ESPN

6 p.m.: (17) Auburn at Mississippi … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Fresno State at Air Force … Root

8 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming … ESPNU

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Iowa St. at Baylor … FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami … TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers … TNT

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tennis

6 p.m.: The Australian Open, quarterfinals … ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): The Australian Open, quarterfinals … ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

