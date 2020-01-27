On the air
Mon., Jan. 27, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s … FS1
4 p.m.: Richmond at VCU … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: (5) Florida State at Virginia … ESPN
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Florida … ESPN2
4 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati … ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Clemson … Root
6 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (9) Duke … ESPN
6 p.m.: (17) Auburn at Mississippi … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Fresno State at Air Force … Root
8 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming … ESPNU
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Iowa St. at Baylor … FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami … TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers … TNT
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tennis
6 p.m.: The Australian Open, quarterfinals … ESPN2
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): The Australian Open, quarterfinals … ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
