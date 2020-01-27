Gonzaga holds second spot in AP rankings, drops behind Baylor to No. 2 in coaches poll

Contrary to a week ago, there was no real mystery at the top of the latest AP college basketball poll.

In a rare week with few upsets, the top 10 stayed virtually intact, with No. 1 Baylor bolstering its margin over No. 2 Gonzaga.

The Bears (17-1) received 1,578 points and collected 44 first-place votes – 11 more than last Monday – after a 2-0 week highlighted by an impressive 72-61 road win over Florida. Gonzaga, which stomped Pacific in its only game, had 19 first-place votes, down 12, and 1,552 points.

Gonzaga held the top spot for four weeks before being unseated by Baylor last Monday, despite crushing two WCC opponents.

The same scenario essentially unfolded in the latest USA Today rankings with Baylor moving past Gonzaga into the top spot. The Bears, who trailed GU by four points last Monday, gained two first-place votes and 782 points. Gonzaga lost two first-place votes and slipped to 780.

The Zags are followed in the AP poll by Kansas, San Diego State, Florida State, Louisville, Dayton, Villanova, Duke and Seton Hall. The only change was Villanova and Duke swapping spots. Top 10 teams were unbeaten last week.

Saint Mary’s received three points. BYU received two votes last week but none this week after a road loss to San Francisco.

The Zags (21-1, 7-0 WCC) visit Santa Clara (17-5, 4-3) on Thursday and San Francisco (15-7, 4-3) on Saturday. The Broncos and Dons join BYU and Pepperdine in a four-way tie for third place.

Baylor visits Iowa State on Wednesday and returns home Saturday to face TCU.

The NET rankings remained unchanged with Baylor at No. 1, followed by San Diego State, Gonzaga, Kansas and Dayton. BYU is No. 29, Saint Mary’s No. 34, USF No. 94 and Santa Clara No. 99.

Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas are No. 1 seeds in ESPN’s bracketology released Friday. BYU and Saint Mary’s are 10 seeds, with the Gaels one of the last four bye teams.

The Big Ten has 11 teams in ESPN’s bracket.