Former Hawaii WR coach, longtime CCSF assistant Andre Allen moving to Washington State

Former Hawaii wide receivers coach Andre Allen has accepted the same position on Nick Rolovich’s staff at Washington State, multiple sources confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.

Allen had spent the last two seasons working under Rolovich with the Rainbow Warriors, after spending the 26 years prior at the City College of San Francisco, working as a wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

The former CCSF wide receivers was the Rams’ offensive coordinator from 2005-17, overlapping with ex-Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. and offensive lineman Robert Valencia.

In 2018, Allen coached current Seattle Seahawk John Ursua, who led the nation in wide receiver touchdowns with 16. At CCSF, he mentored every top 10 receiver in program history, including Winston Jr. who was the JC’s all-time leader before moving on to a prolific career at WSU.

Allen was at CCSF during three national championships runs (2007, 2011, 2017) and eight California championships.

WSU hasn’t officially announced any of Rolovich’s new assistants, but the new Cougars’ coach has effectively rounded out his staff. The group also includes offensive coordinator Brian Smith, defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, passing game coordinator Craig Stutzmann, offensive line coach Mark Weber, cornerbacks coach John Richardson and linebackers coach AJ Cooper, defensive line coach Ricky Logo, safeties coach Mark Banker, special teams Michael Ghoubrial.