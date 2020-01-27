SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, January 28

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Basketball

Boys: High school: GSL: Central Valley at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mead, Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park, North Central at Rogers, all 5:30 p.m.; GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 7; NEA: Riverside at Lakeside (WA), Newport at Deer Park, both 7:15; NE 2B South: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Reardan, Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, Asotin at Liberty, all 7:30; IEL 4A: Lakeland at Moscow, 7; Intermountain: Priest River at Kellogg, Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, both 7; Nonleague: Lake City at Sandpoint, Valley Christian at Springdale, both 7; Kettle Falls at Odessa, Wilbur-Creston at Pateros, both 7:30.

Girls: High school: GSL: Central Valley at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mead, Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park, North Central at Rogers, all 7:15 p.m.; GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 5:30; NEA: Newport at Deer Park, Riverside at Lakeside (WA), 5:30; NE 2B South: Reardan at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, Asotin at Liberty, all 6; IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lake City, 5:30; Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7; IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Lakeland, 7; Nonleague: Wilbur-Creston at Pateros, 5:45; Pomeroy at Troy, Kettle Falls at Odessa, both 6.

Golf

College men: Washington State at Arizona Intercollegiate.

Wrestling

High school: Nonleague: Medical Lake at Newport, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall