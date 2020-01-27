Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, January 28

Basketball

Boys: High school: GSL: Central Valley at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mead, Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park, North Central at Rogers, all 5:30 p.m.; GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 7; NEA: Riverside at Lakeside (WA), Newport at Deer Park, both 7:15; NE 2B South: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Reardan, Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, Asotin at Liberty, all 7:30; IEL 4A: Lakeland at Moscow, 7; Intermountain: Priest River at Kellogg, Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, both 7; Nonleague: Lake City at Sandpoint, Valley Christian at Springdale, both 7; Kettle Falls at Odessa, Wilbur-Creston at Pateros, both 7:30.

Girls: High school: GSL: Central Valley at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mead, Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park, North Central at Rogers, all 7:15 p.m.; GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 5:30; NEA: Newport at Deer Park, Riverside at Lakeside (WA), 5:30; NE 2B South: Reardan at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, Asotin at Liberty, all 6; IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lake City, 5:30; Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7; IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Lakeland, 7; Nonleague: Wilbur-Creston at Pateros, 5:45; Pomeroy at Troy, Kettle Falls at Odessa, both 6.

Golf

College men: Washington State at Arizona Intercollegiate.

Wrestling

High school: Nonleague: Medical Lake at Newport, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

